HOXIE, Kan. — Authorities are investigating the crash of a vintage biplane in northwest Kansas that killed two Colorado residents.
The 1934 WACO YKC single-engine biplane crashed into a field around 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Hoxie in Sheridan County around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
The Patrol identified the pilot as David Allen, 78, of Elbert, Colorado, and the passenger as Jeanne Allen, 79. They died at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in charge of the investigation.
