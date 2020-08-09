Two children were injured Saturday after falling over Gooseberry Falls, Lake County authorities said Saturday night.

The children, whose ages and conditions have not been released, “fell into the Gooseberry River and over the falls,” according to a news release.

Lake County dispatch received the report at 3:07 p.m. Rescue personnel and ambulances from Two Harbors and Silver Bay responded to the scene, and LifeLink sent two helicopters to take the children to a hospital in Duluth.

A woman who said she is the children’s aunt posted Saturday to the public group North Shore Tribe that her niece and nephew “fell down the waterfalls” and that they had no broken bones, but one child had a concussion. “Bumps and bruises,” she wrote. “Very scared little kids.”

The family member declined a request for comment.

