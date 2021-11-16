Two people, one of them a convicted sex offender, were charged Tuesday in the beating death of a pregnant woman whose identity was unknown upon the discovery of her body last week in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

Shannon Michael Benson, 42, of Minneapolis, and Jade M. Rissell, 27, of Elk River, each were charged in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the death of the woman, whose body was found Nov. 8 in a travel trailer parked in the 3500 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Both were jailed Sunday night by Minneapolis police in lieu of $1 million each and scheduled to appear Wednesday in court. Records do not list an attorney for either of them.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office issued a statement Saturday saying it was trying to identify the woman. Officials released a description but didn't say at the time what led to her death.

Investigators interviewed people close to the victim and learned she had been reported missing in Anoka sometime between Oct. 29 and 31.

However, while police say they have since identified the woman, they are not releasing her name without confirmation from the medical examiner.

Jade M. Rissell

The death makes 86 homicides in Minneapolis this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That's the city's second-highest total for a year, topped only by the 97 killings in 1995 when the city was popularly dubbed "Murderapolis." There were 85 homicides in Minneapolis in 2020.

The victim was seven months pregnant and her unborn child did not survive, said Officer Garrett Parten, a police spokesman. Parten said police were waiting for the medical examiner to rule that the unborn child was a homicide victim before adding to the city's overall total for the year.

Neither police nor the Hennepin County Attorney's Office has indicated a possible motive for the killing.

Benson is registered with the state as a predatory sex offender. His criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions for sexual assault in the late 1990s, two in Olmsted County and one in Nicollet County. He also was convicted of assaulting his wife at the time in their apartment and threatening to kill her.

Rissell has been convicted in Minnesota twice for assault, twice for drunken driving, twice for drug offenses and once for theft, court records show.

According to the charges:

A fire at the travel trailer near 35th Street and Hennepin brought police to the scene. After the flames were extinguished, law enforcement officials located the woman inside.

A fire inspector detected gasoline on a mattress and on the woman, and police determined the trailer was sold Sept. 11 to Benson and Rissell.

The woman's boyfriend told authorities that he had attempted to find her using an app that tracks lost keys. He said the app led him to the area of S. 4th Avenue and E. 25th Street in Minneapolis, where he took a photograph of the travel trailer and a smaller trailer. Investigators went to the intersection and found the smaller trailer, where Benson and Rissell had been living.

When investigators located the suspects, Rissell admitted setting the larger trailer ablaze in an attempt to conceal the woman's body. She said that about a week before the fire, she lured the woman over Facebook to the larger trailer, where she beat her into unconsciousness with brass knuckles.

Rissell said she and Benson left the woman in the larger trailer for a few days before taking it to 35th and Hennepin, where they set it on fire.

After speaking with Rissell, investigators let her and Benson sit in a room alone and recorded their conversation.

"They have too much information," Rissell said to Benson, adding: "I told them it was me." They then started to cry.

"I'm going in for murder," Rissell said. "Me too," Benson said.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482