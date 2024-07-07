NEW YORK — Two boys were shot in a McDonald's in the Bronx on Saturday night, police in New York City said.
The two victims, ages 12 and 13, were hospitalized and listed in stable condition, a New York Police Department spokesman said.
Authorities said they were searching for a male suspect who entered the fast food restaurant in the Allerton section of the Bronx around 10 p.m. Saturday and opened fire at the boys before running away.
The 12 year old was hit in the leg and back and the 13 year old was shot in the leg, police said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Persistent heat wave in the US expected to shatter new records as it bakes West and swelters in East
A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. will persist, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures that will soar into the 100s and holding the East in its hot and humid grip throughout the week, forecasters said Sunday.
Nation
Biden campaigns through Pennsylvania as his team quietly braces for more Democratic defections
President Joe Biden urged supporters to stay unified at a rousing Black church service in critical Pennsylvania on Sunday, even as his campaign team quietly braced for growing pressure on him to abandon his reelection bid amid intensifying questions about whether he's fit for another term.
Nation
Two boys shot in a McDonald's in New York City
Two boys were shot in a McDonald's in the Bronx on Saturday night, police in New York City said.
Nation
The Latest | In a surprise, French leftists win the most seats in legislative elections
Polls have closed in France, and surprise polling projections say a coalition on the left that came together to try to keep the far right from power has won the most parliamentary seats in the runoff elections after a high turnout among voters.
Nation
Texas coastal residents told to expect power outages, flooding as Beryl moves closer to landfall
Texas officials are telling coastal residents to expect power outages and floodings as Beryl was forecast to regain hurricane strength before making landfall early Monday.