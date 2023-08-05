CHETEK, Wis. — Authorities on Saturday recovered the body of a second boater at a lake in northwestern Wisconsin.
The body of Doug Robinson, 59, of Chetek was found in Pokegama Lake, a day after another man from the same pontoon boat died, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said.
The search for Robinson started Friday after the body of Scott Brummond, 59, of Chippewa Falls was brought to shore.
The cause of their deaths wasn't immediately known, though no foul play was suspected, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
''I don't think there's anything suspicious,'' he said. ''Could it be that one fell in and the other one tried to save him? We don't know.''
