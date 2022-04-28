Two people were arrested Thursday in the shooting of an off-duty Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist in the Prospect Park neighborhood, according to Hennepin County jail logs.

The two individuals, both St. Paul residents, are a 41-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. The man was arrested on a charge of conspiracy and the woman on a charge of attempted murder.

The shooting occurred at First Step Early Childhood Education Center on SE. University and Malcolm avenues, around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. Nicole Lenway, a supervisor for the crime scene lab, was taken to a hospital for gunshot injuries.

Two sources familiar with the incident told the Star Tribune last week that the shooting was being investigated as a domestic assault.

Lenway has worked for the city of Minneapolis since 2013, according to her LinkedIn account. She is a graduate of Hamline University.

According to emergency dispatch audio obtained by the Star Tribune, "at the time there was a large group of parents trying to pick up children at this location," a dispatcher said. "They're all now trying to hide and duck for cover."

A person was seen running away from the shooting wearing a dark hoodie, the audio continued, and a victim was shot in the neck and arm.

A GoFundMe page organized by a Minneapolis officer said Lenway was struck multiple times. The officer's post said Lenway was in stable condition.