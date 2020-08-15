Two people were arrested Friday evening in Elk River in connection with the killing of an 8-year-old girl, authorities said.
A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were booked into the Sherburne County jail Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Autumn Hallow, Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen said in a news release. The two have not been charged.
On Thursday, Elk River officers were called to an apartment at the Depot at Elk River Station on a report of a medical emergency. Autumn was not breathing when officers arrived, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy determined that the girl’s death was a homicide, according to Sherburrne County Sheriff Joel Brott.
