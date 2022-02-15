Two more people announced they will be running for Hennepin County sheriff on Monday.

Sheriff's Office Major Dawanna Witt and Minneapolis Police Department Lt. Mark Klukow announced their campaigns on Monday. The news comes weeks after Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said he will not run for re-election after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drunken-driving charges.

Witt oversees court security and adult detention for the Sheriff's Office. She also teaches juvenile justice and American corrections as an adjunct professor at Inver Hills Community College, according to her campaign website.

She is also one of eight recipients who received the national Black History Month Excellence in Law Enforcement Award in January.

Her priorities include decreasing violent crimes, more jail programs to decrease recidivism and better collaboration among all levels of law enforcement, criminal justice and communities, she said in a video announcement on her website.

"As sheriff I will achieve safer communities, trust and respect," she said. "And when we talk about trust and respect, it's maintaining the trust that's there, increasing the trust and respect that has been lost and frankly, for some, building trust that they never had."

While Klukow worked in the First Precinct in downtown Minneapolis, he and several other officers issued a public letter condemning the killing of George Floyd and vowed to work toward regaining public trust. He also provided security for Mayor R.T. Rybak and worked as "Bike Cops for Kids" in north Minneapolis, delivering donated bicycles to children and taking the children to Twins games.

"As sheriff, I will bring back safety, justice and respect while never missing a chance to strengthen the ability of my colleagues to complete the duties of protecting others," he said in a news release. "There is nobody better qualified to run [the Sheriff's Office] and nobody that will be able to apply the skills, experiences and merit I have earned while working and living in Hennepin County for the last 27 years."