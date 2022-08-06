St. Michael and Mankato both won Thursday in the losers' bracket on the third day of the American Legion Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, S.D.

St. Michael edged Sioux Falls, S.D., 5-3. Matthew Maulik's triple put the Minnesota team ahead 5-1 in the top of the seventh or final inning. Maulik was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Zachary Romans got the win, giving up three runs and four hits in six-plus innings. He struck out seven, walked four.

Mankato scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning — two on Riley Bersaw's double — to beat West Fargo 8-5.

Bersaw was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Teammate Tanner Shumski was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Auggies to play Johnnies on Hockey Day Minnesota

The Augsburg and St. John's men's hockey teams will square off as part of 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota. The Auggies will play host to the Johnnies at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 27 at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township. The game will be the first MIAC contest as part of Hockey Day since the event began in 2007.

