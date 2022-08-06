St. Michael and Mankato both won Thursday in the losers' bracket on the third day of the American Legion Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, S.D.
St. Michael edged Sioux Falls, S.D., 5-3. Matthew Maulik's triple put the Minnesota team ahead 5-1 in the top of the seventh or final inning. Maulik was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Zachary Romans got the win, giving up three runs and four hits in six-plus innings. He struck out seven, walked four.
Mankato scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning — two on Riley Bersaw's double — to beat West Fargo 8-5.
Bersaw was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Teammate Tanner Shumski was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Auggies to play Johnnies on Hockey Day Minnesota
The Augsburg and St. John's men's hockey teams will square off as part of 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota. The Auggies will play host to the Johnnies at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 27 at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township. The game will be the first MIAC contest as part of Hockey Day since the event began in 2007.
RANDY JOHNSON
Etc.
- Reese McCauley of Inver Grove Heights closed with a 72 for a 3-over 291 total, tying her for 21st in the Junior Girls PGA Championship in Palos Park, Ill. In the boys' tournament at the same course, Ryan Stendahl of Maple Grove tied for 25th after a 76 for a 6-over 294.
- Augustana was selected by NSIC football coaches as the overall and South Division preseason favorite for the 2022 season. The Vikings received five first-place votes and amassed 153 points, eight points ahead of Bemidji State (145), the unanimous choice to win the North Division. Minnesota Duluth was third in points with 142 points while Minnesota State Mankato and Sioux Falls were tied for fourth at 136 points.
- The St. Olaf men's soccer team was ranked No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches Association's preseason poll,
- Macalester will name its soccer field after former coach John Leaney. He coached both the Scots men's and women's teams during a 23-year stretch. His teams won 489 matches and advanced to 22 NCAA Division III tournaments; his women's teams won the 1998 national title.