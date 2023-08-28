NEW YORK — Four people, including a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.
Officers who were called for a wellness check on Manhattan's Upper West Side at about 3 p.m. found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had trauma to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.
Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Former Pirates investor and newspaper group publisher G. Ogden Nutting has died at 87
G. Ogden Nutting, whose 2006 investment in the Pittsburgh Pirates led to his son taking control 11 years later and helped grow his family's newspaper business to more than 50 daily publications in 18 states, has died. He was 87.
Nation
Biden says action needed against 'hate-fueled violence' after racist shooting in Florida
President Joe Biden called Monday for action to end the type of ''hate-fueled violence'' that authorities said motivated a white man to fatally shoot three Black people at a Florida store over the weekend. Biden said people must speak out about injustice.
Nation
Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberal majority of staging a 'coup'
The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday told the new liberal majority in a scathing email that they had staged a ''coup'' and conducted an ''illegal experiment'' when they voted to weaken her powers and fire the director of state courts.
Nation
The Jacksonville shooter killed a devoted dad, a beloved mom and a teen helping support his family
A.J. Laguerre worked at a Dollar General store after finishing high school to help support the grandmother who raised him. Angela Michelle Carr was an Uber driver beloved by her children. Jerrald Gallion relished weekends with his 4-year-old daughter.
Nation
News outlet asks court to dismiss former Mississippi governor's defamation lawsuit
A local news outlet that helped expose a wide-reaching public corruption scandal has filed its defense against a defamation lawsuit brought by former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, with the news outlet arguing it engaged in constitutionally protected speech.