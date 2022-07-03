MILWAUKEE — Two 3-year-old boys have been shot in Milwaukee in separate incidents over a span of 48 hours.
The Journal Sentinel reported that a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire Saturday evening in an apparently accidental shooting. It wasn't immediately clear who shot the boy.
Three-year-old Akai W. Stilo died on Friday after he found a gun and accidentally shot himself. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged people in a tweet to store their guns in a safe place.
