Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists, including two with Minnesota ties, who cover the social media platform.

The accounts of reporters from the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other journalists went dark on Thursday without explanation by the company for the decision to shutdown the reporters' profiles and past tweets.

Among the suspensions were Tony Webster and Aaron Rupar, who have worked for Twin Cities media.

Rupar previously worked in the Twin Cities for City Pages, Minnesota Premier Publications and Fox 9. He also served as digital media coordinator for the Minnesota House DFL Caucus in 2015 to 2016.

Rupar, a Minnesota native now based in the Washington D.C.-area, is currently an independent journalist.

Webster established a reputation for his expertise for tracking public documents. He did work for outlets including Minnesota Public Radio and Minnesota Reformer. He is currently studying political science at the University of Wyoming.

The criticism from media companies was swift.

The Washington Post's executive editor, Sally Buzbee, called for technology reporter Drew Harwell's Twitter account to be reinstated immediately. The suspension "directly undermines Elon Musk's claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech," Buzbee wrote. "Harwell was banished without warning, process or explanation, following the publication of his accurate reporting about Musk."

CNN said in a statement, "Twitter's increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter."

Twitter did not give a reason for the suspensions, but it comes as owner Musk makes major changes to the platform, including reinstating high-profile accounts that Twitter had previously said engaged in harmful misinformation and hateful conduct.

Musk, however, took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of doxxing, which refers to sharing private information about his whereabouts, that he described as "basically assassination coordinates." He provided no evidence for that claim.

He reinforced his stance during a Twitter Spaces conference chat, saying, "You doxx, you get suspended, end of story."

But he abruptly left the conversation and a short time later, Twitter Spaces went offline.

He later tweeted that "We're fixing a Legacy Bug" and that the service should be up and running again Friday.

Staff writer Burl Gilyard and the Associated Press contributed to this report.