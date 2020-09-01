When authorities arrested Graham Ivan Clark, who they said was the "mastermind" of the recent Twitter hack that ensnared Kanye West, Bill Gates and others, one detail that stood out was his age: He was only 17.

Now authorities have homed in on another person who appears to have played an equal, if not more significant, role in the July 15 attack, according to four people involved in the investigation who declined to be identified because the inquiry was ongoing. They said the person was at least partly responsible for planning the breach and carrying out some of its most sensitive and complicated elements.

His age? Just 16, public records show.

On Tuesday, federal agents served the teenager with a search warrant and scoured the Massachusetts home where he lives with his parents, said one of the people involved in the operation. A spokesman for the FBI confirmed a search at the address.

The search warrant and other documents in the case are under seal and federal agents may decide not to charge the youth with a crime. If he is ultimately arrested, the case is likely to be handed over to Massachusetts authorities, who have more leverage than federal prosecutors in charging minors as adults.

Rarely have federal agents gone after someone so young in a hacking case, especially given the apparent sophistication of the attack. During the hack, much of Twitter — including President Donald Trump's unfiltered communications on the service — was largely immobilized. The attackers gained control of the social network's systems and compromised the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos and many other prominent people, exposing just how vulnerable Twitter could be.

Authorities have already charged three other people in the hack. They include Clark, whom Florida prosecutors charged in late July as an adult with 30 felonies. He has pleaded not guilty and has not made the bail payment to get out of jail. Two other people who played smaller roles in the hack — Mason John Sheppard, 19, of the United Kingdom, and Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, Fla. — were also charged by federal prosecutors.

Twitter did not comment.

The Massachusetts teenager appeared to get involved in planning the Twitter attack with Clark in May, according to investigators. While Clark and some of his accomplices talked with one another on messaging board Discord, the youth restricted himself to using encrypted messaging systems like Signal and Wire, several hackers who saw the messages said.

"He was smarter than the rest," Joseph O'Connor, a hacker known as PlugWalkJoe, said of the teenager. O'Connor said he talked with some of the people involved in the hack on the day of the Twitter attack and was aware of the teenager's role in the scheme.

The youth's secure communications made it harder for investigators to identify him. But O'Connor and other people in the online conversation that day said that he made video calls to friends on the day of the hack and showed them that he was inside Twitter's back-end systems, which some accomplices never got near.

The teenager was known for calling employees of companies, such as Twitter, according to investigators and other hackers. He often posed as a contractor or employee to persuade employees to enter their login credentials into fraudulent websites where the credentials could be captured, a method known as voice phishing or vishing. The login credentials made it possible for the hackers to then access the inner workings of the companies' systems.

After the Twitter hack, the boy became a focus of investigators because he continued to be involved in voice phishing attacks, people involved in the probe said.

People responding to the scam sent the teenagers around 12 Bitcoin, worth around $140,000.