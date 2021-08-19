Four-game series at Yankee Stadium

Thursday, 6:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: John Gant (0-0, 4.15 ERA) vs. RHP Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.89)

Friday, 6:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: LHP Charlie Barnes (0-2, 4.91) vs. LHP Nestor Cortes (1-1, 2.55)

Saturday, 12:05 p.m. • BSN/FS1, 830-AM: RHP Kenta Maeda (6-4, 4.41) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (11-6, 3.04)

Sunday, 12:05 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Griffin Jax 3-1, 5.11) vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.69)

Twins update

After going 6-3 on their longest homestand of the season, the Twins will play four games in New York and three in Boston. ... The Twins (54-67) are 24-34 on the road this season. ... The Twins' 8-7 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday gave them their season-high fourth consecutive series win.The Twins, who lost two of three games to the Yankees in early June at Target Field, last won a series at Yankee Stadium in 2014. ... Jorge Polanco is hitting .304 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI in 42 games since July 1. On the season he has hit 21 home runs, one shy of his career high set in 2019.

Yankees update

The Yankees (69-52) defeated the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at home to extend their winning streak to six games. The Yankees, who swept a doubleheader from the Red Sox on Tuesday, are a season-high 17 games over .500. They are 27-11 since July 6 — the best record in the majors. ... Yankees rookie RHP Luis Gil, acquired from the Twins in 2018 in exchange for Jake Cave, pitched 4⅔scoreless innings against Boston on Tuesday to become the first major league pitcher since 1901 to not allow a run and record at least 15 strikeouts in his first three major league appearances.