FOUR-GAME SERIES AT YANKEE STADIUM

All games BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 12:05 p.m.: RHP Chris Archer (2-7, 4.52 ERA) vs. RHP Jameson Taillon (12-4, 3.97)

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (10-7, 3.88 ERA) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28)

Wednesday, 6:05 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.10 ERA) vs. RHP Romingo German (2-3, 3.12)

Thursday, 6:05 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA

TWINS UPDATE: The Twins (68-64) continue their seven-game road trip after defeating the White Sox 5-1 in Chicago on Sunday. ... The White Sox won the first two games of the series. ... The Twins went 1-2 against the Yankees at Target Field in early June. ... Archer allowed one run and two hits in five innings in an 8-1 victory over the Yankees on June 8 for his first victory of the season. Archer's second victory came on June 25 (against Colorado). He is 0-4 in nine starts since then. ... After this series, the Twins have only three games left against non-AL Central teams (against the L.A. Angels Sept. 23-25).

YANKEES UPDATE: The AL East-leading Yankees return home after a 10-game road trip. The Yankees concluded the trip by holding on for a 2-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Sunday. It was just the second victory in the past eight games for the Yankees (80-54), who were 10-18 in August. That was the second-worst record among AL teams in August (Detroit was 9-18) and the Yankees' worst record in a month since September 1991, when they went 9-19. ... Aaron Judge hit his major-league leading 53rd home run Sunday. Judge, who hit 52 home runs in 2017, is the seventh player in major-league history to hit at least 52 homers in a season in multiple seasons.