Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. • RHP Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.30 ERA) vs. TBD

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. • LHP Nestor Cortes (5-1, 1.50) vs. RHP Chris Archer (0-2, 3.89 ERA)

Thursday, 6:40 p.m. • RHP Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.78) vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.57 ERA)

About the Yankees: The American League East leaders have won six consecutive games and have the best record (39-15) in the majors. They have a +102 run differential and are the fifth major-league team since 1985 to win at least 39 games of their first 54 games. ... Yankees pitchers have allowed just 16 runs in their past 11 games, a franchise record. ... OF Aaron Judge, hitting .313 with a major-league leading 21 home runs, has 11 home runs in his past 23 games. ... Closer Aroldis Chapman (Achilles') is on the IL. ... DH Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) returned from injury on Saturday.

About the Twins: The AL Central leaders (32-24) are 6-9 against teams with a winning record. ... The Twins went 1-6 against the Yankees last season, winning one of three games at Target Field and getting swept at Yankee Stadium. ... IF Jose Miranda has gone 13-for-36 in his past 11 games to raise his average to .202. ... OF Trevor Larnach broke an 0-for-16 slump with a solo home run in the seventh inning on Sunday. ... OF Kyle Garlick (hamstring strain) is listed as day-to-day. ... P Joe Ryan (COVID) was scheduled to throw in the bullpen Monday or Tuesday. ... SS Carlos Correa (COVID) should return this week.