Twins win 8th straight, beating Giants 7-6 on Keirsey's RBI single in 10th

The Giants scored a run off Jhoan Duran (1-0) in the top of the 10th, but in the bottom half automatic runner Ty France moved to third on Brooks Lee's single and scored on Ryan Jeffers' ground out. After an intentional walk and a groundout, Keirsey lashed a line drive down the left field line against Ryan Walker (1-2) to complete a 6-0 homestand for the Twins.