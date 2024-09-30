Twins will bring back Rocco Baldelli as manager despite late-season collapse

''I know there's a lot of people in this organization that care so much about what we're able to do and what we're able to achieve on the field. To go through what we just went through and to leave everyone disappointed the way we have, I take personal accountability for,'' Falvey said. ''It's been the hardest stretch of my professional career, because I know this team is better than that. We let our fans down. We let ourselves down. And if you don't feel that, as a player, as a staff member who's here with this team, then you probably need to be in a different business.''