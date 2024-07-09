CHICAGO — Minnesota's game at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night has been postponed because of rain.
The rainout will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Twins beat the White Sox 8-6 in 11 innings on Monday night in the series opener. It was their third straight victory and fourth in five games overall.
The Twins are 8-0 against the White Sox this season.
