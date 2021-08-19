Game recap
Impact player
Jorge Polanco, Twins
His single to right field with one out in the 11th inning was his third walkoff plate appearance in just four days. As Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, "What else?"
By the numbers
6-3 Twins' record on their season's longest homestand.
6Consecutive hits with two outs in the Twins' five-run fifth inning.
10-2Twins record in their last 12 extra-inning games after they started the season 0-8.
475Feet Twins slugger Miguel Sano's homer that lead off the fourth inning traveled 10 rows deep into right field's upper deck.
On deck
Recently acquired righthander John Gant will start a "bullpen" game against the Yankees and their starter, Nestor Cortes, on Thursday in the Bronx.
