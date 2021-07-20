DOUBLEHEADER RECAP
GAME 1 impact player
Nelson Cruz, Twins
Tied the score with a home run in the sixth inning and drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.
GAME 2 impact player
Gavin Sheets, Chicago
After striking out in a big spot in Game 1, the rookie pinch hitter smashed a walkoff homer in the Game 2.
By the numbers
2-6 The Twins' record in doubleheader games this year.
26 Career wins by Tyler Duffey, more than any current Twins pitcher except Jose Berrios.
436 Career home runs by Cruz, 46th-most in MLB history.
ON DECK
Both of the Twins' previous victories over the White Sox came with Bailey Ober starting. He faces Dallas Keuchel.
