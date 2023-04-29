More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Pentagon emails show Guard preparing hours before Third Precinct HQ burned
The emails, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, underscore questions of why the Guard wasn't deployed to the scene of the 2020 riots earlier.
Duluth
'He killed a monster': Grand Marais man's death has locals pulling for his alleged killer
Levi Axtell, who has confessed to murdering Lawrence Scully, has a lot of support from those who knew about the dead man's past.
Twins
Twins bullpen can't hold off Royals; Polanco tagged out on bizarre play
Kansas City rallied against the Twins bullpen for a 3-2 victory in a game that saw Jorge Polanco mistanly thinking he'd hit a home run in the first inning.
Gophers
Gophers defensive backs Howden, Smith drafted in fifth round
Defensive backs Jordan Howden and Terell Smith were drafted by the Saints and Bears a day after Gophers center John Michael Schmitz, who was a second-round pick by the Giants.
Politics
After four decades in Minnesota Legislature, Sen. Ann Rest says she's 'not done yet'
Rest is the only person to chair tax committees in both the House and Senate.