Heating up
Not that long ago, the Guardians were a small object in the Twins' rearview mirror. Things changed quickly, and the next 10 days could tell us a lot about the power structure the AL Central:
8
Games between the Twins and Cleveland Guardians during the next 10 days. The three-game series at Target Field begins Tuesday, and there's a five-game series in Cleveland next week.
15-4
Cleveland's record from May 30 to today.
9-11
The Twins' record from May 30 to today.
7.5
Games-ahead cushion for Twins over Cleveland, then in third place in the AL Central, on the morning of May 30.
1
Current games-ahead cushion for the first-place Twins over the second-place Guardians.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Memorial service for Barber is Wednesday at Huntington Bank Stadium
The noon service for Marion Barber III is open to the public and will honor the former Gophers running back, who died on June 1 in Texas.
Wolves
Q&A: Connelly on the Wolves draft, Towns' future, Edwards and more
New President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly is arriving at the first crucial stretch of his tenure after being on the job for less than a month. He answered questions about the challenges ahead.
Twins
Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians: numbers to know entering big series at Target Field
The top two teams in the AL Central play eight times in the next 10 days.
Twins
Pagan gains footing as Twins closer, or whatever they are calling his role
Emilio Pagan knows Twins fans are clamoring for Jhoan Duran to close, but he's glad to do the job in the meantime.
Twins
Twins face Cleveland with Guardians charging hard in second place
For the Twins to stay in first place, they'll need to hold off Cleveland, which faces them eight times in 10 days.