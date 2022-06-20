Heating up

Not that long ago, the Guardians were a small object in the Twins' rearview mirror. Things changed quickly, and the next 10 days could tell us a lot about the power structure the AL Central:

8

Games between the Twins and Cleveland Guardians during the next 10 days. The three-game series at Target Field begins Tuesday, and there's a five-game series in Cleveland next week.

15-4

Cleveland's record from May 30 to today.

9-11

The Twins' record from May 30 to today.

7.5

Games-ahead cushion for Twins over Cleveland, then in third place in the AL Central, on the morning of May 30.

1

Current games-ahead cushion for the first-place Twins over the second-place Guardians.