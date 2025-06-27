Sports

Twins visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (39-42, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-31, first in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 8:01AM

Minnesota Twins (39-42, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-31, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: TBD; Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 4.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to open a three-game series.

Detroit is 51-31 overall and 28-13 at home. The Tigers have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

Minnesota has a 17-25 record on the road and a 39-42 record overall. The Twins have hit 93 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has eight home runs, 41 walks and 40 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 17 for 40 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 15 doubles and six home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 12 for 39 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Rockies aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Brewers

Colorado Rockies (18-63, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (45-36, second in the NL Central)

Sports

Twins visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Sports

Nissanka leads with 158 as Sri Lanka reaches 401-6 at lunch on Day 3 of 2nd test vs Bangladesh