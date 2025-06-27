Twins visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (39-42, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-31, first in the AL Central)
Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: TBD; Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 4.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to open a three-game series.
Detroit is 51-31 overall and 28-13 at home. The Tigers have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.
Minnesota has a 17-25 record on the road and a 39-42 record overall. The Twins have hit 93 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.
Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has eight home runs, 41 walks and 40 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 17 for 40 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.