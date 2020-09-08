Minnesota Twins (26-17, third in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-16, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Minnesota: Randy Dobnak (6-2, 2.72 ERA) St. Louis: Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3, 7.82 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Michael Pineda. Pineda went seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against Detroit.

The Cardinals are 9-9 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 30 home runs this season, last in the National League. Brad Miller leads the team with five, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Twins have gone 9-12 away from home. The Minnesota pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.63. Kenta Maeda leads the team with a 2.77 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 11 extra base hits and is batting .324.

Eddie Rosario ranks second on the Twins with nine home runs and has 30 RBIs.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Yadier Molina: (elbow).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (adductor), Nelson Cruz: (hip), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).