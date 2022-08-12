Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (57-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-63, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Tyler Mahle (5-7, 4.49 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -125, Angels +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 49-63 record overall and a 24-32 record in home games. The Angels have a 16-45 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota has a 26-28 record in road games and a 57-53 record overall. The Twins have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward ranks third on the Angels with a .269 batting average, and has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 41 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 27 home runs while slugging .549. Jose Miranda is 11-for-38 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.