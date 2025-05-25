Twins try to sweep series against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (28-25, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-22, third in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (5-2, 1.47 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -119, Royals -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Kansas City Royals.
Minnesota is 18-7 in home games and 29-22 overall. The Twins have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .386.
Kansas City is 11-16 on the road and 28-25 overall. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .246.
Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.