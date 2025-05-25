Sports

Twins try to sweep series against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (28-25, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-22, third in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
May 25, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (5-2, 1.47 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -119, Royals -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Kansas City Royals.

Minnesota is 18-7 in home games and 29-22 overall. The Twins have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .386.

Kansas City is 11-16 on the road and 28-25 overall. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .246.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Bader has six doubles and five home runs for the Twins. Kody Clemens is 13 for 32 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with eight home runs while slugging .400. Maikel Garcia is 14 for 37 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 3-7, .260 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Byron Buxton: 7-Day IL (head), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Royals: Kyle Isbel: day-to-day (illness), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (groin), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (finger), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

