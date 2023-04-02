Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (2-0) vs. Kansas City Royals (0-2)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -154, Royals +131; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City went 65-96 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Royals averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .380.

Minnesota went 78-84 overall and 32-49 on the road last season. The Twins scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.

INJURIES: Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.