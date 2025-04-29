Sports

Twins try to keep win streak going against the Guardians

Minnesota Twins (13-16, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (15-13, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minnesota Twins (13-16, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (15-13, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -153, Twins +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 8-5 in home games and 15-13 overall. The Guardians are 10-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 4-10 in road games and 13-16 overall. The Twins are 9-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has four doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .265 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 16-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ty France leads the Twins with a .248 batting average, and has six doubles, two home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. Byron Keiron Buxton is 13-for-42 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Twins: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Robert Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Rafael Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

White Sox host the Brewers to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (14-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-21, fifth in the AL Central)

Sports

Twins try to keep win streak going against the Guardians

Sports

Power outage still affecting Madrid Open tennis tournament. Opening of the gates delayed on Tuesday.