Twins try to keep win streak going against the Guardians

Minnesota Twins (13-16, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (15-13, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -153, Twins +128; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland is 8-5 in home games and 15-13 overall. The Guardians are 10-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Minnesota is 4-10 in road games and 13-16 overall. The Twins are 9-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.