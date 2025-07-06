Twins try to keep home win streak going, host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (48-41, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-46, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.75 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Rays -104; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Tampa Bay Rays.
Minnesota has a 43-46 record overall and a 24-17 record in home games. The Twins have a 21-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Tampa Bay is 48-41 overall and 20-16 in road games. The Rays have a 38-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Twins hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.