Twins try to keep home win streak going, host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (48-41, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-46, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
July 6, 2025 at 8:03AM

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.75 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Rays -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Minnesota has a 43-46 record overall and a 24-17 record in home games. The Twins have a 21-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay is 48-41 overall and 20-16 in road games. The Rays have a 38-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Twins hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .268 batting average, and has 11 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 26 walks and 52 RBIs. Carlos Correa is 9 for 37 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Lowe has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Rays. Danny Jansen is 9 for 33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .206 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rays: 4-6, .282 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rays: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (calf), Manuel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

