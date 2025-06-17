Twins try to end 4-game road slide, play the Reds

Minnesota Twins (36-35, second in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-35, third in the NL Central)
Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: David Festa (1-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -122, Twins +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will look to break their four-game road slide in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
Cincinnati is 37-35 overall and 18-16 at home. Reds hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.
Minnesota is 36-35 overall and 16-23 in road games. The Twins are 26-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.
Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.