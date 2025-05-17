Twins try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Brewers

Minnesota Twins (25-20, third in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-24, fourth in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-2, 2.77 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -116, Brewers -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Milwaukee Brewers looking to continue a six-game road winning streak.
Milwaukee is 21-24 overall and 12-8 in home games. The Brewers are 17-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Minnesota is 25-20 overall and 10-14 in road games. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.
Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.