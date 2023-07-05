More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Live at 7 p.m.: Lynx get another chance at Fever. Follow on Gameview
The Lynx lost 71-69 to Indiana at Target Center on June 9. Click here to see how they fare in the rematch, as well as the in-game boxscore and other statistics.
3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on court
Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass. His initial instinct Wednesday? Get involved and try to stop them.
Antetokounmpo had knee surgery this offseason, should be ready for training camp, Bucks coach says
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason, but the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp, Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday.
Live at 6:40 p.m.: Twins try for third win in a row vs. Royals. Follow on Gameview
The Twins' offense has come alive against Kansas City pitching, producing 17 runs in the past two games. Click here for the in-game boxscore and other statistics.
Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Open history
Rose Zhang and Annika Sorenstam finished nine holes of practice Wednesday and stopped to pose for a picture on the 18th green at Pebble Beach, a convergence of generations. Zhang was born the day after Sorenstam finished her historic week against the men at Colonial.