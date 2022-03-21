FORT MYERS, Fla. — Trevor Larnach noticed his new teammate unpacking at a locker across the Twins' clubhouse last week, and seized his chance. The second-year outfielder walked over to Gary Sanchez and stuck out his hand.

"I said, 'What's up, man? I'm No. 24,'" Larnach said. " 'And it's going to cost you.' "

Sanche took him serious, but Larnach said he burst out laughing. Just kidding, he told Sanchez. You have seniority, you've been wearing 24 a long time. I'll switch to something else.

"I was completely joking, but I don't think he believed me. At the end of our conversation, he was like, 'OK, what do you want?' " said Larnach, who wore 11 at Oregon State, 9 in Class AA, and 81 when he was a non-roster invitee to spring training. "I told him again, no, I'm kidding. It didn't cost me anything. It doesn't matter to me."

Which is why any Larnach jerseys sold at Target Field this summer will have a No. 13 on the back. (Well, except for leftover 24s on the clearance rack, probably.) His new number was in his locker on Monday, and Larnach pronounced himself satisfied.

Numbers can be a delicate matter when veteran players change teams, as the Twins discovered two springs ago when Josh Donaldson signed with Minnesota and discovered Eddie Rosario wearing Donaldson's traditional No. 20. The newcomer reportedly offered Rosario all manner of compensation, even a car, but Rosario was as superstitious about it as Donaldson, and wouldn't budge.

Now comes Carlos Correa, the highest-paid player in Twins history, and someone who wore No. 1 throughout his seven seasons in Houston. Utility player Nick Gordon, who has worn No. 1 since being promoted to the majors last year, already was jokingly savoring the prospect of negotiating with a player who will earn a $35.1 million salary this season.

Alas, Correa, who will have a news conference Wednesday, intends to change his number in Minnesota. "New chapter, new start, new number," he said as he introduced himself in the clubhouse Monday. Correa has chosen, for no particular reason other than he just likes it, to wear No. 4 — Royce Lewis' current number.

Lewis, who hasn't yet reached the major leagues, doesn't mind. In his locker on Monday hung a new jersey with 23 on the back. Was there a ransom to be paid?

"I haven't talked to him about it," Lewis said. "He's been a little busy."

Romero added to bullpen

One day after signing Joe Smith to add to the right side of their bullpen, the Twins found another potential righthander for the role, claiming Jhon Romero off waivers from the Nationals.

Romero, 27, made his MLB debut in the final weeks of the 2021 season, striking out three without a walk in four innings, posting a 4.50 ERA.

"I hear he has good stuff," said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who spoke to Romero Monday before the transaction was announced. "I'm looking forward to watching him pitch."

The addition of Romero, who originally signed with the Cubs in 2016, gives the Twins another right-handed option to go with Tyler Duffey, Jorge Alcala, Ralph Garza Jr. and Smith.

To make room for Romero, the Twins moved Randy Dobnak to the 60-day injured list with a torn pulley ligament in his right middle finger.

Gray matter

Sonny Gray threw his second bullpen session of the spring on Monday, and everything went smoothly, Baldelli said. The next step, the manager said, is to have Gray face live hitters in a controlled batting-practice setting.

While that gradual schedule was expected — it's simply part of the 32-year-old's standard process — it means Gray isn't likely to pitch in a game until this weekend at the earliest. And that in turn, means that Gray isn't likely to pitch more than two or perhaps three times in Grapefruit League action before camp ends on April 5.

"That's going to be part of the game for probably the first month of the season — getting guys completely stretched out, getting guys to feel like their normal selves," Baldelli said. "I'm sure there are teams all across baseball having these conversations right now. Sonny knows where he needs to be."

The 24-day spring camp makes a strong case for expanded rosters for at least the first month, something MLB is considering, Baldelli suggested, but said the Twins "are preparing for the smallest possible roster situation. We have to be prepared for 26 [players], and if we're going to add from there, we'll tack on."