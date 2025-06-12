Sports

Twins trade reliever Alcala to Red Sox for minor leaguer

The Minnesota Twins dealt struggling reliever Jorge Alcala to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for minor leaguer Andy Lugo.

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 4:18AM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins dealt struggling reliever Jorge Alcala to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for minor leaguer Andy Lugo.

The 29-year-old Alcala (0-2) has an 8.88 ERA in 22 appearances for the Twins this year. His final outing with Minnesota came Tuesday when he gave up five runs — four earned — in a 16-4 loss to Texas.

Alcala debuted with the Twins in 2019 and pitched in a career-high 59 games in 2021. After finishing the 2024 season with a 3.24 ERA in 54 relief appearances, he had five games this season in which he allowed at least three runs out of the bullpen.

Lugo, 21, was batting .265 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 44 games for High-A Greenville. He has played both the infield and outfield during his minor league tenure but has spent most of the 2025 season in the infield. He made 21 starts at first base and 16 at third base.

To make room for Alcala on its 40-man roster, Boston designated right-handed pitcher Brian Van Belle for assignment. Van Belle had not yet appeared in a major league game for the Red Sox this season after he was selected to the active roster on June 9.

Left-hander Joey Wentz will take Alcala's spot on Minnesota's 26-man roster. The Twins claimed Wentz off waivers from Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

TYLER MASON

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Zaltos, Mantzouranis go 1-2 in hammer to help Minnesota take lead in NCAA track championships

Kostas Zaltos won the NCAA hammer throw and fellow Greek thrower Angelos Mantzouranis was second to help Minnesota take the Day 1 lead at the outdoor track and field championships Wednesday.

Sports

Rickea Jackson scores a career-high 30 points to help the Sparks beat the Aces, 97-89

Sports

Giants rally again to beat lowly Rockies 10-7 for 7th straight win