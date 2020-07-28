St. Louis Cardinals (2-1, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (2-1, second in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Twins: Homer Bailey (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts St. Louis for the 2020 home opener.

The Twins went 46-35 on their home field in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team with four extra base hits per game and 318 total doubles last year.

The Cardinals finished 41-40 in road games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (leg), Jake Odorizzi: (back), Byron Buxton: (left foot).

Cardinals: John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).