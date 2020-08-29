DETROIT -- The Twins and Tigers will play two on Saturday, with the first game starting at 12:10 p.m. Central time here at Comerica Park.

Friday's scheduled doubleheader was rained out.

Thursday's opening game of the series was postponed by the players' walkout. The teams have not played yet this season, but now will face each other eight times in the next ten days.

Both games Saturday are scheduled for seven innings under the 2020 short season COVID-19 protocol.

Randy Dobnak (5-1, 1.78 ERA) will start Game 1 for the Twins. Kenta Maeda was originally set to pitch Saturday, but he'll be moved to Sunday and Game 2 will be a bullpen game, manager Rocco Baldelli said. That means Rich Hill is also moved back, and could pitch the opener of a three-game series against the White Sox at Target Field on Monday.

Lefthander Matthew Boyd (0-4, 8.48) will start Game 1 for Detroit.

Lineups for Game 1:

TWINS

Jorge Polanco, SS

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Ildemaro Vargas, 2B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Max Kepler, CF

Alex Avila, C

TIGERS

Victor Reyes, RF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 1B

Niko Goodrum, SS

JaCoby Jones, CF

Christin Stewart, LF

Austin Romine, C

Willi Castro, 3B

Randy Dobnak photo by Carlos Gonzalez