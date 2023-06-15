Four-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Thursday, 6:10 p.m.: LHP Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.55 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25)

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Joe Ryan (7-3, 2.90)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.23 ERA) vs. TBA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Louie Varland (3-2, 4.70)

Tigers update: Detroit played its fourth doubleheader of the season — the most in the majors — on Wednesday. It was swept by Atlanta and has now lost 11 of its past 12. ... The Tigers, who were 16-11 in May, opened June with nine consecutive losses. ... Miguel Cabrera hit his first home run of the season in Wednesday's first game. It was the 508th of his career. ... Former Twins prospect Akil Baddoo (right quad strain) was placed on the injured list on Saturday. ... RHP Beau Brieske, who is on the 60-day injured list, is on a rehab assignment with Class AAA Toledo.

Twins update: They face their AL Central rivals for the first time this season. ... Bailey Ober's quality start in the Twins' 4-2 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday was the 34th quality start by a Twins starter this season. The Twins had 35 last season. ... Carlos Correa has a seven-game hitting streak to raise his batting average to .218. During the hitting streak he is 8-for-24 with three home runs and 10 RBI. ... The Twins were 11-8 against the Tigers last season — 7-2 at Target Field — have won the season series the past six seasons.