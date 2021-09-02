Three-game series at Tropicana Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Friday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Randy Dobnak (1-6, 7.83 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.70)

Saturday, 3:05 p.m. • LHP Andrew Albers (1-0, 0.96 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Archer (0-1, 4.35)

Sunday, 12:10 p.m. • RHP Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.71 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Patino (4-3, 4.24)

Twins update

The Twins (58-75), who have a three-game losing streak, will try to continue their recent success against division leaders. They took two of three games from Tampa Bay Aug. 13-15 at Target Field and are looking for their fifth consecutive series win against a division leader. They won series from division leaders Houston, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee in August, going 9-4. ... Dobnak is scheduled to make his first appearance for the Twins since June 19. He was sidelined because of a sprained right middle finger, and made rehab appearances for Fort Myers and the Saints last week, allowing one earned run in 7⅔ innings. He has not faced the Rays in his three seasons with the Twins.

Rays update

The Rays, who lead the American League East and have the best record in the league, had a nine-game winning streak — the third longest in franchise history — ended with a 3-2 loss to Boston on Wednesday. The Rays, who are 20-5 in their past 25 games going into Thursday's game against Boston, were a franchise-record 36 games over .500 before Wednesday's loss. ... Former Twins reliever Matt Wisler is sidelined with inflammation of his right middle finger. He is expected to throw a bullpen session Friday and could return next week. Wisler has a 1.98 ERA in 24 appearances with the Rays. ... Archer has returned to the Rays rotation after being sidelined from April 11 to August 22 with right lateral forearm tightness. ... OF Brett Phillips (right ankle sprain) is expected to be sidelined until late next week.