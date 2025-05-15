Twins take road win streak into matchup with the Orioles

Minnesota Twins (23-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-26, fifth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (1-3, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -139, Twins +117; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.
Baltimore is 15-26 overall and 8-11 in home games. The Orioles have an 11-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Minnesota is 8-14 in road games and 23-20 overall. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .310.
The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 5-0.