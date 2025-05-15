Sports

Twins take road win streak into matchup with the Orioles

Minnesota Twins (23-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-26, fifth in the AL East)

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 8:02AM

Baltimore; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (1-3, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -139, Twins +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Baltimore is 15-26 overall and 8-11 in home games. The Orioles have an 11-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota is 8-14 in road games and 23-20 overall. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .310.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has six doubles and eight home runs while hitting .230 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 16 for 42 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has five doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 13 for 42 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .229 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Twins: 10-0, .257 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Harrison Bader: day-to-day (groin), Ty France: day-to-day (foot), Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

