Twins take on the Pirates after Buxton hit for the cycle

The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 8:02AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-58, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (47-48, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-10, 3.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -141, Pirates +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Byron Buxton hit for the cycle against the Pirates on Saturday.

Minnesota is 47-48 overall and 28-19 in home games. The Twins are 22-37 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Pittsburgh has a 12-37 record in road games and a 38-58 record overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buxton leads the Twins with a .286 batting average, and has 13 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 27 walks and 55 RBIs. Willi Castro is 10 for 35 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has a .256 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 14 doubles and eight home runs. Tommy Pham is 13 for 34 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Pirates: 2-8, .177 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (ankle), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

