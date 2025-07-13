Twins take on the Pirates after Buxton hit for the cycle

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-58, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (47-48, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-10, 3.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -141, Pirates +118; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Byron Buxton hit for the cycle against the Pirates on Saturday.
Minnesota is 47-48 overall and 28-19 in home games. The Twins are 22-37 in games when they have given up at least one home run.
Pittsburgh has a 12-37 record in road games and a 38-58 record overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.
Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.