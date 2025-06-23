Sports

Twins take on the Mariners after Lee's 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (39-37, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-40, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (6-4, 2.92 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-4, 4.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -125, Twins +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners after Brooks Lee's four-hit game on Sunday.

Minnesota is 37-40 overall and 20-15 at home. The Twins are 18-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Seattle has gone 19-18 in road games and 39-37 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in MLB play.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .285 batting average, and has nine doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 47 RBIs. Lee is 14 for 39 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 31 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBIs while hitting .276 for the Mariners. Donovan Solano is 14 for 28 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 1-9, .240 batting average, 7.97 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .289 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Willi Castro: day-to-day (wrist), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Trent Thornton: day-to-day (heat illness), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

