Twins take on the Mariners after Lee's 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (39-37, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-40, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (6-4, 2.92 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-4, 4.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -125, Twins +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners after Brooks Lee's four-hit game on Sunday.
Minnesota is 37-40 overall and 20-15 at home. The Twins are 18-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Seattle has gone 19-18 in road games and 39-37 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in MLB play.
Monday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.