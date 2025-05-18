Twins take on the Brewers after Jeffers' 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (26-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-25, fourth in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (0-0); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 2.66 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -158, Twins +133; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Ryan Jeffers had four hits on Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Brewers.
Milwaukee is 12-9 in home games and 21-25 overall. The Brewers are 15-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Minnesota is 26-20 overall and 11-14 in road games. The Twins have hit 44 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.
The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.