Twins take on the Brewers after Jeffers' 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (26-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-25, fourth in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 8:03AM

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (0-0); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 2.66 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -158, Twins +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Ryan Jeffers had four hits on Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Brewers.

Milwaukee is 12-9 in home games and 21-25 overall. The Brewers are 15-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota is 26-20 overall and 11-14 in road games. The Twins have hit 44 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with seven home runs while slugging .350. Rhys Hoskins is 12 for 36 with a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Trevor Larnach has seven home runs, 18 walks and 23 RBIs while hitting .250 for the Twins. Jeffers is 12 for 41 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .186 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Twins: 10-0, .269 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: 7-Day IL (head), Willi Castro: day-to-day (knee), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Correa: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

