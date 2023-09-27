More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Ryan returns to Timberwolves to compete for roster spot
Guard Matt Ryan split last season between the Lakers and Minnesota, and is in the mix for a two-way contract.
Wild
Wild goalie Gustavsson aims to build on breakout season
Thrown into the first last year, Filip Gustavsson emerged as one of the NHL's top statistical netminders.
Vikings
Gameday fines a costly part of NFL life, especially for defenders
Through the first two games of the NFL season, defenders led the way with 62.7% of the fines (42-25). Some see a double standard that's easier on the offense.
Gophers
Gophers sophomores looking to soar as basketball practice opens
Pharrel Payne, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Braeden Carrington are ready to make a jump for the Gophers after getting thrown into the fire and proving they belonged last season.
