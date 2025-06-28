Twins take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Minnesota Twins (40-42, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-32, first in the AL Central)
Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-5, 4.90 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (7-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -158, Twins +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit has a 51-32 record overall and a 28-14 record at home. The Tigers have a 36-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Minnesota is 40-42 overall and 18-25 on the road. The Twins have a 29-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.