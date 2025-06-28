Sports

Twins take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Minnesota Twins (40-42, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-32, first in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
June 28, 2025 at 8:02AM

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-5, 4.90 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (7-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -158, Twins +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 51-32 record overall and a 28-14 record at home. The Tigers have a 36-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 40-42 overall and 18-25 on the road. The Twins have a 29-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 16 for 39 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 10 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs while hitting .278 for the Twins. Kody Clemens is 5 for 30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 4-6, .249 batting average, 6.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

