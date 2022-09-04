Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (67-64, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (67-66, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (7-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-8, 5.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -124, Twins +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to end a three-game skid with a victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 67-66 overall and 34-35 in home games. The White Sox have the best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

Minnesota is 67-64 overall and 27-35 on the road. The Twins have a 46-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday's game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 31 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 13-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .268 for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 9-for-34 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .282 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (lat), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.