Twins take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Royals

Minnesota Twins (3-8, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (6-5, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 8:02AM

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -110, Royals -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins enter the matchup against the Kansas City Royals as losers of three games in a row.

Kansas City is 5-3 at home and 6-5 overall. The Royals have gone 5-0 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota is 3-8 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Twins are 3-6 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia leads the Royals with two home runs while slugging .556. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro has four doubles, a home run and four RBI while hitting .235 for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 10-for-34 with four doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Twins: 3-7, .197 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Mark Canha: day-to-day (hip), Dairon Blanco: 10-Day IL (achilles), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (back), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

