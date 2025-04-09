Twins take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Royals

Minnesota Twins (3-8, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (6-5, second in the AL Central)
Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, six strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -110, Royals -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins enter the matchup against the Kansas City Royals as losers of three games in a row.
Kansas City is 5-3 at home and 6-5 overall. The Royals have gone 5-0 in games when they record eight or more hits.
Minnesota is 3-8 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Twins are 3-6 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.