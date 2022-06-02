DETROIT — The Twins haven't scored a run in 20 innings as they play a getaway game against the Tigers at Comerica Park today (12:10 p.m., BSN).

Chris Archer will be the Twins starter, hoping to complete five innings for the first time this season. He is 0-2 with a 4.19 ERA. Righthander Alex Faedo (1-2, 3.00) is on the bump for the Tigers.

You can follow a pitch-by-pitch account of the game, get an in-game box score and other scores from around MLB by tapping on our expanded Gameview feature.

Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler are back in the Twins batting order for the game.

The Twins will need to make some postgame moves before they fly to Toronto for a three-game series against the Blue Jays. Some Twins players are not vaccinated and won't be able to enter Canada, so the team has a taxi squad in Detroit. One of those taxi squad players, shortstop Jermaine Palacios, will play in four consecutive games after being activated when Carlos Correa came down with COVID-19.

Archer, signed in spring training as a bit of a reclamation project, lost to the Royals on Saturday at Target Field, giving up five runs in four innings. He had only one strikeout.

At 30-22, the Twins lead the American League Central by five games over second-place Chicago.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Trevor Larnach, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Nick Gordon, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jermaine Palacios, SS

TIGERS LINEUP

Willi Castro, CF

Harold Castro, SS

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Kody Clemens, LF

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Eric Haase, C

Daz Cameron, RF