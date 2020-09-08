Two-game series at Busch Stadium

Tuesday, 2:15 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM

1st: RHP Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.29 ERA) vs. RHP Carlos Martinez (0-1, 14.73)

2nd: RHP Randy Dobnak (6-2, 2.72) vs. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3, 7.82)

Twins update

This two-game series was made into a doubleheader to give St. Louis an off day before the Cardinals finish with 23 games in 18 days in an attempt to make up all the games lost to COVID-19 positive tests. The Twins now will get rare back-to-back off days Wednesday and Thursday before opening a series with Cleveland. … This will be the Twins’ fourth doubleheader in 2020, when the games are only seven innings; the Twins split one with Kansas City at home, got swept at Detroit and swept the Tigers at home on Friday. … Dobnak is pitching on three days’ rest, but he threw only 61 pitches over five innings in winning Game 1 Friday.

Cardinals update

The Twins scored five runs off Martinez in the second inning on July 28 during a 6-3 home victory, including a home run by Jorge Polanco. The Twins won the next night 3-0 in a game started by Ponce de Leon. Nelson Cruz homered in that game. … Two days after facing the Twins, Martinez learned he tested positive for COVID-19, and St. Louis didn’t play again until Aug. 15. Tuesday marks his return. … Ponce de Leon will be added as the 29th man and start the second game. St. Louis is pondering going to a six-man rotation, and Ponce de Leon could be part of it if he pitches well. … 1B Paul Goldschmidt entered Monday with the majors’ best on-base percentage at .462. … C Yadier Molina left Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Cubs because of a bruised left elbow.

La VELLE E. NEAL III