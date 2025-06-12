Sports

Twins square off against the Rangers with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (32-36, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-31, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 8:02AM

Texas Rangers (32-36, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-31, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -166, Rangers +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota is 36-31 overall and 20-11 at home. The Twins have a 26-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas has a 12-23 record in road games and a 32-36 record overall. The Rangers are 10-26 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has eight doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 10 for 40 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Langford has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 27 RBIs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 13 for 33 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jake Latz: day-to-day (hand), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Cardinals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (36-32, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-33, third in the NL Central)

Sports

Twins square off against the Rangers with series tied 1-1

Sports

Indiana hosts Oklahoma City with 2-1 series lead