Twins square off against the Rangers with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (32-36, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-31, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -166, Rangers +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Minnesota is 36-31 overall and 20-11 at home. The Twins have a 26-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Texas has a 12-23 record in road games and a 32-36 record overall. The Rangers are 10-26 in games when they have given up a home run.
The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.